Band Names That Came From Other Bands' Songs

A lot of bands got their names from either a song title or a lyric from another band. UltimateClassicRock.com put together a list of 30 of them. Here are 10 . . .

1. The Rolling Stones . . . from the Muddy Waters song "Rollin' Stone".

2. Lady Gaga . . . from the Queen song "Radio Ga Ga".

3. Radiohead . . . from the Talking Heads song "Radio Head".

4. Simple Minds . . . from the David Bowie song "The Jean Genie". Lyric: "He's so simple minded, he can't drive his module."

5. The Killers . . . from the New Order song "Crystal". Technically, they got their name from the video for "Crystal", which features a fictional band called . . . The Killers.

6. Judas Priest . . . from the Bob Dylan song "The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest".

7. "At the Drive-In" . . . from the Poison song "Talk Dirty to Me". Lyric: "At the drive-in, in the old man's Ford / Behind the bushes, 'til I'm screamin' for more."

8. Walk the Moon . . . from the Police song "Walking on the Moon".

9. Death Cab for Cutie . . . from the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band song "Death Cab for Cutie".

10. Nazareth . . . from the song "The Weight" by The Band. Lyric: "I pulled into Nazareth, was feelin' 'bout half past dead."

