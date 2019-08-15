Band Names That Came From Other Bands' Songs

A lot of bands got their names from either a song title or a lyric from another band.  UltimateClassicRock.com put together a list of 30 of them.  Here are 10 . . .

1.  The Rolling Stones . . . from the Muddy Waters song "Rollin' Stone".

2.  Lady Gaga . . . from the Queen song "Radio Ga Ga".

3.  Radiohead . . . from the Talking Heads song "Radio Head".

4.  Simple Minds . . . from the David Bowie song "The Jean Genie".  Lyric:  "He's so simple minded, he can't drive his module."

5.  The Killers . . . from the New Order song "Crystal".  Technically, they got their name from the video for "Crystal", which features a fictional band called . . . The Killers.

6.  Judas Priest . . . from the Bob Dylan song "The Ballad of Frankie Lee and Judas Priest".

7.  "At the Drive-In" . . . from the Poison song "Talk Dirty to Me".  Lyric:  "At the drive-in, in the old man's Ford / Behind the bushes, 'til I'm screamin' for more."

8.  Walk the Moon . . . from the Police song "Walking on the Moon".

9.  Death Cab for Cutie . . . from the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band song "Death Cab for Cutie".

10.  Nazareth . . . from the song "The Weight" by The Band.  Lyric:  "I pulled into Nazareth, was feelin' 'bout half past dead."

