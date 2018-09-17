Artists Who Went Years Between Hits
Artists go in and out of fashion, and sometimes it takes DECADES for someone's ship to come back in. With that in mind, here's a list of Artists Who Went Years Between Hits:
1. Paul McCartney: "Spies Like Us" (#7 in 1986) . . . "FourFiveSeconds" (#4 in 2015)
Years in Between: 29 (This is the current record, for Top 10 hits, by the way.) (And Paul almost broke ANOTHER chart record this week, for the longest time in between #1 albums.)
2. Santana: "Black Magic Woman" (#4 in 1971) . . . "Smooth" (#1 in 1999)
Years in Between: 28
3. Roy Orbison: "Oh, Pretty Woman" (#1 in 1964) . . . "You Got It" (#9 in 1989)
Years in Between: 25
4. Aaron Neville: "Tell It Like It Is" (#2 in 1967) . . . "Don't Know Much" (#2 in 1989)
Years in Between: 22
5. The Beatles: "Got to Get You Into My Life" (#7 in 1976) . . . "Free as a Bird" (#6 in 1995)
Years in Between: 19
6. Michael Jackson: "You Rock My World" (#10 in 2001) . . . "Love Never Felt So Good" (#9 in 2014)
Years in Between: 13
7. Tony Bennett: "For Once in My Life" (#91 in 1967) . . . "Body and Soul" (#87 in 2011)
Years in Between: 43
8. Aretha Franklin: "Respect" (#1 in 1967) . . . "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" (#1 in 1987)
Years in Between: 20
9. Cher: "Dark Lady" (#1 in 1974) . . . "Believe" (#1 in 1998)
Years in Between: 24
10. Louis Prima: "Wonderland by Night" (#15 in 1961) . . . "4th Dimension" (#42 in 2018)
Years in Between: 57 (Louis Prima died in 1978. "4th Dimension" is actually a Kanye West / Kid Cudi song that heavily samples Prima's "What Will Santa Claus Say (When He Finds Everybody Singin')")
