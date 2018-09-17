Artists Who Went Years Between Hits

September 17, 2018
Tim Convy

Artists go in and out of fashion, and sometimes it takes DECADES for someone's ship to come back in.  With that in mind, here's a list of Artists Who Went Years Between Hits:

1.  Paul McCartney:  "Spies Like Us" (#7 in 1986) . . . "FourFiveSeconds" (#4 in 2015)

Years in Between:  29  (This is the current record, for Top 10 hits, by the way.)  (And Paul almost broke ANOTHER chart record this week, for the longest time in between #1 albums.)

2.  Santana:  "Black Magic Woman" (#4 in 1971) . . . "Smooth" (#1 in 1999)

Years in Between:  28

3.  Roy Orbison:  "Oh, Pretty Woman" (#1 in 1964) . . . "You Got It" (#9 in 1989)

Years in Between:  25

4.  Aaron Neville:  "Tell It Like It Is" (#2 in 1967) . . . "Don't Know Much" (#2 in 1989)

Years in Between:  22

5.  The Beatles:  "Got to Get You Into My Life" (#7 in 1976) . . . "Free as a Bird" (#6 in 1995)

Years in Between:  19

6.  Michael Jackson:  "You Rock My World" (#10 in 2001) . . . "Love Never Felt So Good" (#9 in 2014)

Years in Between:  13

7.  Tony Bennett:  "For Once in My Life" (#91 in 1967) . . . "Body and Soul" (#87 in 2011)

Years in Between:  43

8.  Aretha Franklin:  "Respect" (#1 in 1967) . . . "I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" (#1 in 1987)

Years in Between:  20

9.  Cher:  "Dark Lady" (#1 in 1974) . . . "Believe" (#1 in 1998)

Years in Between:  24

10.  Louis Prima:  "Wonderland by Night" (#15 in 1961) . . . "4th Dimension" (#42 in 2018)

 Years in Between:  57  (Louis Prima died in 1978.  "4th Dimension" is actually a Kanye West / Kid Cudi song that heavily samples Prima's "What Will Santa Claus Say (When He Finds Everybody Singin')")

