Arby's "Meatoberfest"

Arby's has NEW sandwiches for their "Meatoberfest".

October 9, 2019
Tim Convy

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Arby's has launched some new sandwiches for "Meatoberfest" along with items like lederhosen covered in pictures of meat. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Arby's
Meatoberfest
Courtney & Company