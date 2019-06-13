America's Most Popular Vegetables

What are the MOST popular vegetables in America?

June 13, 2019
Tim Convy

Green Giant just released the results of its annual survey on the most popular vegetables in America.  And the winner was BROCCOLI in a landslide.

People in 38 of the 50 states (including Missouri and Illinois) voted for broccoli as their favorite vegetable.

Corn came in second . . . it won seven states.  Carrots are third, with two states.

There are also three vegetables that won just one state:  Alaska picked asparagus, Montana picked cauliflower, and Arkansas picked potatoes. 

