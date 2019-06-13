America's Most Popular Vegetables

Green Giant just released the results of its annual survey on the most popular vegetables in America. And the winner was BROCCOLI in a landslide.

People in 38 of the 50 states (including Missouri and Illinois) voted for broccoli as their favorite vegetable.

Corn came in second . . . it won seven states. Carrots are third, with two states.

There are also three vegetables that won just one state: Alaska picked asparagus, Montana picked cauliflower, and Arkansas picked potatoes.

