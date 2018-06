Here are the nine most popular flavors of ice cream in America right now...

1. Mint chocolate chip, 16% of people say it's their favorite flavor.

2. Chocolate, 15%.

3. Cookies and cream, 15%.

4. Vanilla, 12%.

5. Butter pecan, 11%.

6. Rocky road, 10%.

7. Strawberry, 10%.

8. Chocolate chip, 5%.

9. Neapolitan, 4%.

