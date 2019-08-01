America's Least Healthy Chain Restaurant Meals

The Center for Science in the Public Interest just released its annual list of the LEAST HEALTHY chain restaurant meals in America.

Here are this year's highlights...

1. Sonic's Oreo Peanut Butter Master Shake. The large has 1,720 calories.

2. Jimmy John's 16-inch Giant Gargantuan sandwich. It's got six different kinds of meat and comes out to 2,190 calories and 7,720 milligrams of sodium.

3. Cheesecake Factory's Cinnamon Roll Pancakes. It's just three pancakes that manage to add up to 2,040 calories, which is pretty impressive.

4. Chili's Boss Burger. A burger covered in brisket, rib meat, sausage, bacon, and cheese that's 2,020 calories.

5. Dave & Buster's Chicken and Waffle Sliders. Two sliders of fried chicken on small waffles plus a side of tater tots comes out to 2,340 calories.

6. Top Golf's Injectable Donut Holes. These donut holes come with syringes filled with chocolate, jelly, and cream and come out to 1,970 calories for 24 donut holes.

