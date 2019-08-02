America's Favorite Sandwiches

What are America's FAVORITE sandwiches?

August 2, 2019
Tim Convy

Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked Americans whether they like or dislike about two dozen different types of sandwiches.

The 10 sandwiches with the best ratio of likes to dislikes are:  Grilled cheese . . . grilled chicken . . . turkey . . . roast beef . . . club . . . BLT . . . ham . . . pulled pork . . . peanut butter and jelly . . . and tuna.

There's only one sandwich where more people DISLIKE it than like it:  A cream cheese and cucumber sandwich.

The rest of the 10 sandwiches with the worst ratio of likes to dislikes are:  Muffuletta . . . crab cake . . . lobster roll . . . cheese and tomato . . . Cuban . . . pastrami . . . Reuben . . . French dip . . . and egg salad. 

America
favorite
sandwiches
Courtney & Company
Y98

