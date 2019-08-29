America's Favorite Pancake Toppings

What is your favorite pancake topping?

August 29, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Do you prefer something healthy or something sugary on your pancakes?  Over 3,600 Americans were polled about their favorite pancake toppings...

1.  Syrup.  58% of people said it's their favorite . . . which was almost six times more votes than second place.  It's easy to pour a lot on though, so be careful.  52 calories per tablespoon can add up fast.

2.  Butter.  10% said it's their favorite pancake topping.  It's also the topping with the most calories . . . 102 per tablespoon.

3.  Fruit.  Blueberries and strawberries tied at 5% each.  The only other healthy topping people picked was bananas with 2% of the vote.

4.  Chocolate syrup.  Ice cream isn't the only thing it's good on.  4% of people think it's the best topping on pancakes.  It has 55 calories per tablespoon.

5.  Whipped cream.  3% said it's their favorite.  And it's not actually that bad for you.  It's not that dense, so one tablespoon only has 8 calories.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
America
favorite
pancake
topping
Courtney & Company