America's Favorite Pancake Toppings
What is your favorite pancake topping?
Do you prefer something healthy or something sugary on your pancakes? Over 3,600 Americans were polled about their favorite pancake toppings...
1. Syrup. 58% of people said it's their favorite . . . which was almost six times more votes than second place. It's easy to pour a lot on though, so be careful. 52 calories per tablespoon can add up fast.
2. Butter. 10% said it's their favorite pancake topping. It's also the topping with the most calories . . . 102 per tablespoon.
3. Fruit. Blueberries and strawberries tied at 5% each. The only other healthy topping people picked was bananas with 2% of the vote.
4. Chocolate syrup. Ice cream isn't the only thing it's good on. 4% of people think it's the best topping on pancakes. It has 55 calories per tablespoon.
5. Whipped cream. 3% said it's their favorite. And it's not actually that bad for you. It's not that dense, so one tablespoon only has 8 calories.
