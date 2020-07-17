America's Favorite Ice Cream Flavors

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day. Not to be confused with the other National Ice Cream Day, on December 13th. Or National Ice Cream Cone Day on September 22nd. Or National Chocolate Ice Cream Day on June 7th.

Anyway, there's a reason why we have so many unofficial holidays for ice cream: We love the stuff. According to a new survey, only 3% of Americans say they don't eat ice cream . . . and more than 90% of us have a favorite flavor.

The 10 most popular flavors are: Chocolate, 17% . . . vanilla, 15% . . . strawberry, 8% . . . mint chocolate chip, 8% . . . butter pecan, 8% . . . cookie dough, 6% . . . cookies and cream, 6% . . . rocky road, 4% . . . coffee, 4% . . . and chocolate chip, 3%.

The survey also found the most popular toppings are hot fudge, caramel, and sprinkles.

And people are equally likely to order their ice cream in a cup or cone.

