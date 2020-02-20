America's Favorite Girl Scout Cookies

What are America's FAVORITE Girl Scout COOKIES?

February 20, 2020
Tim Convy
Tim Convy
Girl Scout Cookies

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

A new survey asked people to name their favorite type of Girl Scout Cookies.

And the big three are:  Thin Mints, which got 24% of the vote . . . Samoas, a.k.a. Caramel deLites, at 16% . . . and Tagalongs, a.k.a. Peanut Butter Patties, at 10%.

That means those three cookies got HALF of the votes . . . while the other eight cookies split the rest.

Trefoils, a.k.a. Shortbread got 7% . . . Caramel Chocolate Chip got 6% . . . Do-si-dos, a.k.a. Peanut Butter Sandwiches got 5% . . . S'mores got 3% . . .

This year's new cookie Lemon-Ups got 3% . . . Lemonades got 3% . . . Thanks-a-Lot got 1% . . . and Toffee-tastic got 1%. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
America
favorite
Girl Scout
cookies
girl
scout
cookie
Y98 Morning Show