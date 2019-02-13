America's Favorite Cheeses

According to a new survey, 96% of Americans say they LOVE cheese.

41% say it'd be harder to give up cheese than alcohol or sex for a month, and about one in four say they wouldn't date someone who didn't like cheese.

And the 10 most popular types of cheese are: Mozzarella . . . parmesan . . . cheddar . . . brie . . . Swiss . . . gruyere . . . feta . . . Gouda . . . provolone . . . and Monterey jack.

