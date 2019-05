We've got the results here of a new survey on America's favorite beers, and number one is Heineken. In fact, the top three are all imported. Here are the results...

1. Heineken.

2. Guinness.

3. Corona.

4. Samuel Adams.

5. Budweiser.

6. Coors.

7. Blue Moon.

8. Miller High Life.

9. Bud Light.

10. Corona Light.

