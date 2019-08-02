America's Favorite And Least Favorite Fast Food Chains

What are America's FAVORITE and LEAST FAVORITE fast food chains?

August 2, 2019
Tim Convy

(Getty Images)

A new study of more than 7,600 people found America's favorite and least favorite fast food chains.   Here are the results...

1.  Burgers.  In-N-Out and Five Guys are the most popular . . . McDonald's and Burger King are least popular.

2.  Sandwiches.  Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs are the most popular . . . Subway and Arby's are the least.

3.  Mexican.  Chipotle and Moe's Southwest Grill are the most popular . . . Taco Bell and Del Taco are the least.

4.  Pizza.  Blaze Pizza and Papa Murphy's are the most popular . . . Little Caesars and Pizza Hut are the least.

5.  Chicken.  Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's are the most popular . . . Church's and KFC are the least.

6.  Coffee and bakery.  Krispy Kreme and Panera Bread are the most popular . . . Dunkin' Donuts and Tim Horton's are the least. 

