A new study of more than 7,600 people found America's favorite and least favorite fast food chains. Here are the results...

1. Burgers. In-N-Out and Five Guys are the most popular . . . McDonald's and Burger King are least popular.

2. Sandwiches. Jersey Mike's and Firehouse Subs are the most popular . . . Subway and Arby's are the least.

3. Mexican. Chipotle and Moe's Southwest Grill are the most popular . . . Taco Bell and Del Taco are the least.

4. Pizza. Blaze Pizza and Papa Murphy's are the most popular . . . Little Caesars and Pizza Hut are the least.

5. Chicken. Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's are the most popular . . . Church's and KFC are the least.

6. Coffee and bakery. Krispy Kreme and Panera Bread are the most popular . . . Dunkin' Donuts and Tim Horton's are the least.

Click Here to see more.