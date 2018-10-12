America's Fastest Fast Food Drive-Thrus

Who has the FASTEST drive-thru in the country?

October 12, 2018
Tim Convy

(Photo by Jonathan Weiss/Dreamstime.com)

According to a new study, Burger King has the fastest drive-thru in the country and McDonald's has the slowest.

Here are the speed rankings for the 10 major fast food chains that were included in the study:

Burger King . . . Dunkin' Donuts . . . KFC . . . Wendy's . . . Taco Bell . . . Arby's . . . Carl's Jr. . . . Hardee's . . . Chick-fil-A . . . and McDonalds.

And overall, the average time someone waits in a drive-thru line is three minutes and 54 seconds, which is nine seconds faster than last year. 

