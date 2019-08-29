LOOK: 4 Hands Brewing Teams Up With Mama Lucia's For 7 New St. Louis Pizzas

(Y98) - 4 Hands Brewing Co. and Mama Lucia’s have partnered up to deliver a new variety of frozen pizzas that are SO St. Louis...

There are seven varieties available including Red Hot Riplets Chicken Pizza, Mission Taco Joint Mexican Pizza, City Wide BBQ Pork Pizza, and Sugarfire BBQ Chicken Pizza.

Also, Mama Lucia's is using the spent grain from 4 Hands' brewing process to make the dough for its crust. The pizzas are on sale now and will be available at all Schnucks by the end of the month, says 4 Hands.

The seven new pizzas are:

7 Cheese Pizza: St. Louis-style cheese, mozzarella, provolone, fontina, asiago, Romano, parmesan cheeses.

Chicken Club Pizza: Ranch sauce, chicken, bacon, green onions, mozzarella, cheddar cheese.

City Wide BBQ Pork Pizza: Pork, BBQ sauce, red onions, St. Louis-style cheese, cheddar cheese.

Sugarfire BBQ Chicken Pizza: BBQ sauce, chicken, red onions, St. Louis-style cheese, cheddar cheese.

Mega Meat Pizza: Italian sausage, pepperoni, bacon, St. Louis-style cheese.

Mission Taco Joint Mexican Pizza: Chorizo, sausage, peppers, onions, jalapeno, St. Louis-style cheese.

Red Hot Riplets Chicken Pizza: Chicken, Old Vienna seasoning and sauce, bacon, jalapeno, Monterey jack cheese.

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved