Zayn Opens Up on Emotional New Song “Good Years”

Zayn just debuted the next single off his his upcoming Icarus Falls, the long-awaited sophomore album from the British crooner.

Zayn is switching vibes from his previous, sultry singles by diving into his emotions on the newly released “Good Years.” He laments a painful moment as he hopes for an escape and reflects on his golden days. The vulnerable song showcases his vocal control and versatility with a chorus that sounds like it was inspired by a country ballad. Zayn and country, you ask? We said what we said!

The melodic track follows “Rainberry,” an electric and airy single that accompanied the announcement of his 27-track album due in just one short week (December 14).