WATCH: Panic! At The Disco Shares Otherworldly Track “King Of The Clouds”

Panic! At The Disco just delivered what will likely be the last single before Pray For The Wicked drops this Friday (June 22).

“King Of The Clouds” is a heavy bass-filled jam accompanied by a captivating lyric video. Its catchy hook proclaims “I don’t trust anything or anyone below the sun.”

The short track is packed full of enough imagery to fill an entire album. With loads of references to getting lifted, elevating from the earth, and leaving this world, it’s pretty easy to infer what this song is about…

Watch the animated lyric video for the song below:

This stoner anthem gives a look into Brendon Urie’s headspace when writing songs. Although, it may actually be about the out-of-body experience you’re bound to have while listening to it.