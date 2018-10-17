PRETTYMUCH Drops New Single, “Real Friends”

PRETTYMUCH has been dropping bop after bop. After debuting their first project ever in April, PRETTYMUCH an EP, the group is keeping their momentum going with a bunch of singles.

Closely following the release of the Rich The Kid-assisted “Solita,” the boys are back with “Real Friends.” The track ties into their upcoming Funktion Tour, telling their girls to “pull up to the function like we’re real friends.”

A hype beat with heavy bass carries the track that honestly just straight slaps. Listen to the new song below:

In our exclusive interview, we got PRETTYMUCH to reveal some top secret information about the band…

Watch below to learn things you probably didn’t know about Brandon, Edwin, Austin, Nick, and Zion.