Post Malone Closes out 2018 With Surprise Dropped “Wow.”
Our favorite Christmas gift
Post Malone teased that he would have new music out before the end of the year, and he meant it.
Posty is acting as Santa with the surprise release of “Wow.,” a short and simple jam that has us dancing all the way into 2019. The 2:30-long track gives a peak into what the GRAMMY-nomitated rapper is looking to accomplish in 2019 and is filled with nods to Drake, previous hit “Congratulations,” and even Fall Out Boy.
"Before I dropped Stoney none of ya'll really cared/ Now they always say, 'Congratulations' to the kid," he raps in the track closing out his massive and career milestone-filled year.
Song before the year ends \m/— Beerbongs & Bentleys (@PostMalone) December 14, 2018
Despite not being a Christmas song at all, a very festive animated video plays off of the perfect timing of its release with lots of elves, Santa, and a trippy red and green background.