Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie Comes Out As Pansexual

From casually chatting about it on Instragram livestreams to celebrating his sexual fluidity in interviews, Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie has been comfortable discussing his sexuality for years.

In an interview with PAPER Magazine, Brendon recently revealed that he identifies as pansexual and perfectly described what that means to him:

“If a person is great, then a person is great. I just like good people, if your heart's in the right place. I'm definitely attracted to men. It's just people that I am attracted to.”

Brendon is happily married to Sarah Orzechowski, his childhood sweetheart and a queen who’s been very supportive of her hubby’s sexual orientation.

“I'm married to a woman and I'm very much in love with her but I'm not opposed to a man because to me, I like a person,” he told PAPER. “Yeah, I guess you could qualify me as pansexual because I really don't care. I guess this is me coming out as pansexual."

Watch the bold and provocative video for their 2013 LGBTQ-inspired song “Girls/Girls/Boys” below: