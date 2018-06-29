Panic! at the Disco’s Brendon Urie Launches Human Rights Organization

The Highest Hopes Foundation is a non-profit supporting marginalized communities

June 29, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Panic! At The Disco announces an award during the Grammy Awards Premiere

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Jack-of-all-trades Brendon Urie took to Twitter last night to announce some big plans for Panic! At The Disco.

The band is donating $1 from every ticket sold on their upcoming Pray for the Wicked Tour to their newly established Highest Hope Foundations. The foundation, named after one of their recent singles, is a human rights organization created to support marginalized communities.

Their upcoming stadium tour hits venues averaging at around 14,000 capacity and the list of already sold-out dates continues to grow, adding up to tens of thousands put towards a great cause. Brendon, a long-time support of humans rights organizations, has listed this as just the “kick-off” for his new endeavor.

To donate, click here or text GIVE to 50555!

Tags: 
Brendon Urie
panic at the disco

