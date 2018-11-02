Little Mix Drops Independent Bop “Joan of Arc”

Fierce British girl group Little Mix is readying for the release of their upcoming album, LM5. Closely following the empowering “Woman Like Me” ft. Nicki Minaj comes their brand new “Joan of Arc” and saying we're stoked about it is an understatement.

The new banger is equally empowering with the girls announcing that they don’t need a man. They’re self-sufficient and independent, singing “I’ll put my own rock on my hand.”

Anthemic lyrics encourage self-love, confidence and the support of feminism in a dance-ready track that’s lining LM5 up as their best album yet.

"Oh, you're that feminist type? / Hell yeah, I am!" Listen to “Joan of Arc” below: