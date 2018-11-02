Listen to Tyler Joseph Perform Stripped-Down Twenty One Pilots Songs on Piano

Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph recently delivered goosebump-inducing performances with just his voice and a piano.

The stripped-down versions of “My Blood,” “Ride,” and Damien Rice’s “9 Crimes” were delivered during his appearance on BBC’s Live Lounge. Recorded in their hometown venue of Newport Music Hall, the Columbus, OH native revisited him and Josh Dun’s beginnings.

Listen to his beautiful performance here:

In our exclusive interview, the guys continued their trend of nostalgia and looked back on their very first time hearing themselves on the radio.

From the weirdly underwhelming experience of hearing themselves on the radio to performing for BBC, saying they’ve come a long way is an understatement.