Lady Gaga Accepts Critics' Choice Award for Best Actress Before Rushing to Her Dying Horse

Lady Gaga notched a huge win at the Critics' Choice Awards on January 13, but her celebration was short-lived.

Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born is still going strong. Despite a snub at the Golden Globes that left Gaga with one minor award, it continues to make lists as a favorite for the upcoming Oscars nominations.

The first huge awards for the film that was loved by fans and critics alike came from Sunday’s Critics' Choice Awards. Gaga walked away from the January 13 awards with wins for Best Actress and Best Song, tying with The Wife’s Glenn Close for the former.

In a humbling acceptance speech filled with tears, she thanked everyone who helped her make it to where she is before thanking life itself. Just after the show, she took to Twitter to both further share her gratitude and to share sad news about her beloved horse, Arabella.

“Our souls and spirits were one” she writes of her “angel of a horse” that passed just after the awards show. She writes that she went straight from her acceptance to say goodbye.

Read her heartfelt note below: