Is Justin Bieber’s ‘Under The Mistletoe’ a Timeless Christmas Album?

We’ve been short on Justin Bieber news since the Canadian singer took a break from consistently putting out music, shifting his focus from being one of the biggest pop stars in the world to settling down and enjoying married life.

Related: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Confirm They're Married

While we may not have new music from him, we do still have albums that stand the test of time and always find their way back into our music rotation. Back when the Biebs was dropping a new album once a year, he delivered Christmas album Under The Mistletoe as an unexpectedly genre-mixing and ambitious holiday treat.

Ahead of its time? Probably!

The album features originals and covers of classics, spanning all the way from “Drummer Boy” to hit “Mistletoe.” Features on the album are an eclectic mix that works weirdly well, with appearances from Busta Rhymes, The Band Perry, Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey, and Usher.

Totalling 51 weeks on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart, Under The Mistletoe finds its way inching back towards the top when the season is right. The No.1 album becomes a sort of meme every winter since its 2011 debut, leaving fans of every genre admitting that they still spin it when they’re readying for Christmas.