Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon Spotted Filming in Disguises

Compared to his usual production of hit after hit, Justin Bieber has been relatively quiet on the musical front recently.

Aside from his latest banger with DJ Khaled, Chance The Rapper and Quavo, releases and appearances from the Biebs have been few and far between. The newly-engaged pop star could possibly be teasing the beginning of a new era with his recent outing with Jimmy Fallon.

The two were spotted filming a sketch in NYC wearing wigs and suits. Sources speculate that the Tonight Show episode will air in September and fans have noted that Justin really only does public appearances when he’s readying for an upcoming release. What are you up to, Biebs??

Check out their hilarious disguises below:

Photos of Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon in New York today. (August 14) | Photo credit: @joni_alegre pic.twitter.com/BnS80IVFZt — Justin Bieber Crew (@JBCrewdotcom) August 14, 2018

Video di Justin Bieber mentre registra uno sketch per Jimmy Fallon a Central Park a New York City. (14 agosto)pic.twitter.com/BpdWOopV7v — Justin Bieber ITALIA (@JB_ItalianCrew) August 15, 2018