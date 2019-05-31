The Jonas Brothers Are "Burnin’ Up" While Eating Wings on ‘Hot Ones’

“It’s very Nick. I can handle it for just a small amount of time,” Joe Jonas explains in the perfect comparison of how the hot sauce made him feel.

The Jonas Brothers are the latest guests on the incredible YouTube series Hot Ones, the show with hot questions and even hotter wings.

Related: The Jonas Brothers Admit “Having to Censor” Themselves During Early Days

After bringing the heat with one of the most highly-anticipated reunions in the history of the universe, the siblings are now here to eat some hot wings with host Sean Evans. The group shows off their chemistry and their perfect senses of humor in this amazing new video.

Kevin, Nick, and Joe are forced to endure increasingly spicy hot sauces while answering interview questions. From obscure dives into events most fans probably don’t remember to opening up about how going to group therapy improved their relationship, there’s nothing off limits on Hot Ones.

“They offered it to me, it’s just… I couldn’t do it at the time,” Kevin Jonas recalls of the one totally real (and not fake at all) time he was eyed for the role of Captain America. Hear about everything from their acting careers to their

Watch More: 5 Things to Know About the Jonas Brothers