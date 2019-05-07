Cardi B’s Met Gala Dress Took 2,000 Hours, 35 People, and an Entourage of Train Escorts

Cardi B stunned at the Met Gala in a shockingly beautiful dress that both matched the theme and her personality perfectly. With a look that was over-the-top in every aspect, Cardi managed to command the crowd while looking elegant and still following the age-old rule of not letting the dress wear her.

A massive train flowed behind her… along with a full entourage of men required to help her move in the gigantic dress. The rings of cushiony fabric weren’t easy to wear, nor were they easy to make.

According to Vogue, the blood red gown took “35 people more than 2,000 hours to create.” The dress was filled with down and accented with 30,000 coque feathers. Two 44-carat ruby nipple covers alone are worth $250,000, not to mention her embellished head piece.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

“I designed this dress for Cardi specifically because she has the ultimate beauty in a woman’s body, and that is what the dress is about for me: taking advantage of that beauty,” designer Thom Browne told Vogue of the piece that’s simultaneously fully covered and super sexy.

Offset said it best.