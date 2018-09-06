Halsey to Star As Herself In Upcoming Lady Gaga Film

The singer revealed her ‘A Star Is Born’ cameo

September 6, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Halsey and Lady Gaga

Admedia / Dan MacMedan

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s upcoming A Star Is Born remake is one of the most highly-anticipated films of the year. Now, we have another reason to freak out about it.

Halsey just revealed her short cameo in the movie. The singer will play herself, sharing her honor and excitement to be “representing a piece of the current state of music in this film forever.”

The soundtrack for the film was also recently revealed, featuring a full list of songs performed by Gaga and Cooper. The full tracklist includes 34 songs, 19 performed by Cooper and Bradley and the rest are clips from significant moments in the film.

Pre-order the soundtrack here

