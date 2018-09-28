Fall Out Boy to Livestream Full Concert

Fall Out Boy is streaming their full Las Vegas tour stop tonight, September 28, and suddenly our Friday night plans consist of sitting on a couch and crying to Fall Out Boy's performance.

The Chicago rockers are currently in the middle of their M A N I A tour, supporting their newest album with lot of purple and a cross-country run. Can’t make it to the tour or just want to relive the fun? We’ve got you covered.

Fall Out Boy will be streaming their MGM Grand tour stop tonight at 9 PM PT, 12 AM ET.

tonight's the night! going live from the #MANIATour Vegas... see you at 9pm pt/12am et ➡️➡️ https://t.co/C5yLlZ4aiE pic.twitter.com/BgI70hO5bD — Fall Out Boy (@falloutboy) September 28, 2018

Their setlist has included around 24 songs every stop, diving into M A N I A’s fan-favorite tracks while also pulling out hits such as “Uma Thurman,” “Sugar, We’re Going Down,” and “Thnks fr th Mmrs.”

Watch the livestream here and check out a live performance of “Thnks fr th Mmrs” below: