EXCLUSIVE: Tove Lo Calls Lorde and Dua Lipa the Most Inspiring People She’s Collaborated With

Swedish pop singer Tove Lo is known for her brutally honest lyrics, her grunge influence, and her silvery vocals. After making a name for herself with summer jams like “Habits (Stay High),” “Talking Body,” and a feature on Coldplay’s “Fun,” Tove Lo is continuing her honest looks into love and loss.

New single “Glad He’s Gone” comes as a the light at the end of the tunnel after losing a relationship that did nothing more than weigh a friend down.

“When they finally break up, it’s kind of like a celebration because you get your partner in crime back,” she explains of the break up anthem. Lyrics tell the story of watching a friend endure a toxic relationship from the sidelines. All she can do is offer support and guidance as they navigate their way through the disagreements and miscommunications.

Upcoming album Sunshine Kitty comes as a vibrant follow-up to her 2017 release, BLUE LIPS. “The name is kind of a play on me being in a sunnier, happier place now… My music just follows my life,” she tells RADIO.COM.

“Glad He’s Gone” comes as the first preview of her fourth studio album. Sunshine Kitty, inspired by both the sunshine of her new home in LA and her current place in life, is expected to drop in the fall. Will the long-teased collaboration with Dua Lipa and Calvin Harris appear on the album?

Find out about her powerful nickname “Lo,” her desire to explore genres, and how working with Dua Lipa and Lorde inspired her in the video above.