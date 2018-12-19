Dua Lipa Celebrates Christmas With 12 Days of Memorabilia Giveaways

Dua Lipa is bringing back her Dualiveries, an inventive way to celebrate the holidays and give back to her fans. The “New Rules” queen is kicking off the 12 Days of Christmas by giving away exclusive outfits and other items from her videos and performances.

The dream prizes will be given away through Dualiveries.com, a site where fans will be prompted to answer a question and submit their information for their shot at one item a day being gifted through December 30. Winners will be chosen based on the creativity of their answers, with the first question for December 19 asking “What would be the one thing you’re looking forward to this Christmas?”

"2018 has been the best ever" announces the site before expressing Dua's desire to give back in honor of the biggest year of her career.

The unique items include prizes such as the holographic belt she wore during her performace at the UEFA Champions League Final. Watch the gorgeous performance below: