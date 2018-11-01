Diplo Recreates Dua Lipa’s “Electricity” Video in Tights

He makes a very convincing Dua Lipa

November 1, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Diplo (L) and Dua Lipa attend the 60th Annual Grammy Awards after party

Bryan Bedder, Getty

Although the spooky szn is officially over, fantastic celebrity Halloween costumes are still rolling in.

One of our favorites comes from Diplo who showed off his legs in a recreation of the video for “Electricity.” The electric collab with Dua Lipa is accompanied by a video where the British singer is shown casually strolling through her apartment in underwear and a crop top.

Diplo took inspiration from the video and flawlessly recreated her outfit, short blonde hair, and super graceful dancing. Yaaaas!

Watch the original video below so you can see just how spot-on his recreation was:

