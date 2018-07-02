Charli XCX Drops “No Angel” and “Focus” After a Year of Waiting

After months of speculation from fans, Charli XCX has finally shared her long-awaited singles “No Angel” and “Focus.” The pop star recently shared an entrancing music video for her song “5 In The Morning” and the video’s comments were filled with fans asking for these two tracks to be released.

imagine if i just dropped focus/no angel tomorrow... — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) June 28, 2018

“Focus” is an atmospheric track that would fit right into an old-school video game’s soundtrack.

The pop heiress admits her flaws in the SOPHIE-produced track “No Angel.” She first performed the song live over a year ago, leaving fans anxiously awaiting its official release. Despite her angelic appearance, Charli XCX claims she’s “bad to the bone” in this bubblegum bop.

The video's top comment reads simply “ITS BEEN 2 YEARS SKSKSSKSK THANKS LEGEND﻿.” Well said!