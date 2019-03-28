BTS Dances to Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” in Entertainment Weekly Cover Shoot Video

BTS is continuing to prove that music transcends all barriers. As inarguably one of the biggest groups in the world, the K-pop stars are enjoying a mind-blowingly successful career while also boosting the genre as a whole.

Their latest feat is a cover shoot for Entertainment Weekly, making them the first K-pop group to ever grace the entertainment giant’s front page. The special double issue gives a behind-the-scenes look at their career as the global superstars ready for the upcoming release of Map of the Soul: Persona.

K-pop superstars #BTS took America by storm in 2018. Now they’re ready for a victory lap. Here’s your exclusive look inside their world: https://t.co/eYWevPrXrM Story by @Leahbats pic.twitter.com/uGDkdK5Cwp — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 28, 2019

The group detailed their desires to stay true to themselves while appealing to a worldwide audience, and looked back at their two No. 1 albums. After already breaking tons of records, BTS is expected to also notch the incredibly rare feat of releasing three No. 1 albums in the span of less than a year.

‘But they’re just goals—we don’t want to change our identity or our genuineness to get the number one. Like if we sing suddenly in full English, and change all these other things, then that’s not BTS,” RM told Entertainment Weekly.

Along with giving a look into their success, the group also just enjoyed some low key fun while answering questions such as what their favorite nicknames are, and showing off their go-to dance moves. Watch J-Hope jam to Ariana Grande’s “7 rings” and hear all their answers in the video above.

Click here to read the full cover story.