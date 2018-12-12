Ariana Grande Teases New Single and Describes Upcoming Album Vibe

Ariana Grande is saying thank u, next single! She's had the biggest year of her career, delivering the GRAMMY-nominated Sweetener shortly before blessing us with even more new music and releasing the multiple record-breaking single “Thank U, Next.”

Even after everything the pop princess has already given us recently, she’s gearing up for a new album that's expected in early 2019. She’s noted that the tough times she’s been through have given her the motivation to write as both an outlet and a distraction.

Now, it looks like more new music is coming even sooner than we expected it to as she’s teased an upcoming single, “Imagine,” is dropping this Thursday (December 13).

'imagine' thursday night — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 11, 2018

Along with sharing a countdown that has us anxiously awaiting the release, she also shared a note describing her next album as a work that “mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships.”

.@ArianaGrande explains the theme of her upcoming album ‘thank u, next’ and new song #Imagine (set for release this Friday): “a lot of this album mourns failed yet important, beautiful relationships... ‘thank u, next’ [song> = acceptance... ‘imagine’ = denial.” pic.twitter.com/b7yfAhiaFn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 12, 2018

Although the quick releases are coming even sooner than we were prepared for, the spontaneous schedule makes sense with her previous expression that she wants to release music on a similar schedule to how rapper just drop songs whenever.