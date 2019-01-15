Ariana Grande Shows off Adorable Evee Tattoo After Playing 'Pokemon' for 15 Hours

We completely understand the addiction

January 15, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Ariana Grande performs onstage

Rich Polk, Getty

The super cute Ariana Grande is continuing to somehow make herself even cuter.

Ari is adding on to her cartoon-themed tattoos with a new companion for her Chihiro tattoo, the precious main character of Studio Ghibli film Spirited Away. Her new animated tattoo is Eevee, a Pokémon that’s basically the Pokémon version of Ariana.

Her love of Eevee has been well-documented through Tweets, costumes, and now a tattoo. We fully support her obsession. She posted the first photo of the tattoo to Snapchat after sharing that she went on a 15-hour binge of Pokémon, Let’s Go on her day off.

In more Ariana Grande news, the pop queen shared a teaser for her upcoming single “7 Rings.” Dropping on Friday, the friendship anthem tells the story of her and the friends she bought Tiffany rings to symbolize just how ride-or-die they really are.

Watch the super pink video clip below:

