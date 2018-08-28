Ariana Grande Restarts Performance for Fan Who Wasn’t Filming
When will your fav ever?
Ariana Grande, pop superstar and resident queen of the fans, has been supporting recent release Sweetener with a string of intimate shows.
Related: Ariana Grande Performs Stripped-Down “God Is A Woman,” Talks Wedding Plans
Ariana’s “Sweetener Sessions” brought a crowd-fueled performance to small venues, letting them choose the setlist in between songs and delivering a show that’s structured more like a casual hang out. Her last stop hit a 1,600 person theater in LA.
During the show, Ariana restarted song “Raindrops” for a fan who wasn’t ready and didn’t start recording quickly enough.
“Start again I wasn’t recording!”
OMG I SAID WAIT I WASNT READY START AGAIN AND ARIANA FUCKING HEARD ME AND STARTED AGAIN!!!! ------ #SweetenerSessionsLA #SweetenerSessions pic.twitter.com/uUnJgCVEcc— Urge (@urge4sergee) August 26, 2018
The short intro song showcasing her powerful vocals was just one of many tracks that probably wouldn’t typically make a setlist at her stadium shows. Another rarity was “Only 1,” a track off of 2014’s My Everything that she’s never performed live before.