Alessia Cara Shows Off Vocals In “Growing Pains” Acoustic

Listen to this completely stripped-down version of the song

June 29, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Alessia Cara performs 1-800-273-8255 during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Alessia Cara played her new single “Growing Pains” in what appears to be a backstage green room with only herself, Mike on acoustic guitar and her “neck vein” – per the YouTube video description.

This totally stripped-down video matches her honest and down-to-earth aesthetic perfectly. Her heartfelt track has immediately taken off and resonated with tons of young adults experiencing the same uncertainties.

Watch the beautiful acoustic rendition below:

This simple version of the song really shows off her fantastic vocals and allows her natural talent and control to shine! 

Tags: 
Alessia Cara
Growing Pains

