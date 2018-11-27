1THING: 5 Environmentally Friendly Holiday Gift Ideas

Searching for the perfect holiday gifts for friends and family can be one of the most stressful parts of the year. While it’s always great to have an excuse to shower our loved ones with presents, finding a good deal on something they’ll actually enjoy can take forever. Add on shopping while being environmentally conscious and the task seems near impossible.

If you need help putting together useful and environmentally-friendly gifts for the holidays, we’re here with a list of five items to help you get started. Green is in season, after all!

1. Gift Experiences Instead of Items

A virtually completely waste-free way to gift is to give people something to do rather than giving them a physical item. From adventurous trips like sky-diving and skiing to laid-back dates like yoga lessons and BYOB art classes, these gifts can make the best memories.

2. Vegan Clothing

Tennis star Serena Williams launched a vegan clothing line to help strong women with a supporting wardrobe for their lives. The empowering line is mostly casual and nighttime wear, making this the perfect gift shop for encouraging even the busiest women in our lives to take a night off.

3. Create Handmade Gifts

One of the best ways to ease your environmental conscience and give a one-of-a-kind gift is to make them yourself! Ideas such as making candles, bath bombs, food, and personalized items can help upcycle things you already have around the house while creating something unique and thoughtful. Pinterest is always a great stop for DIY ideas.

4. Regift with Caution

A controversial one! Regifting can not only be a great thing to do, but it’s also a super green thing to do. Not letting items go to waste by giving them a loving new home is an idea that can save time and money when done the right way. Click the link above for some general regifting guidelines.

5. Sustainable Sneakers

This French brand is sourcing organic and ecological materials to create a stylish and versatile shoe that also avoids chemicals and pollution. A wide variety of chunky sneakers make these the perfect gift for the fashionista in your life. Even Duchess Megan Markle wears them!