These Wedding Bouncy Castles Are The Latest Trend
Now you can rent a bouncy castle for your WEDDING and they honestly look really fun.
Instagram has been flooded with images of these beautiful white and floral covered wedding bouncy castles that apparently started making appearances at weddings across the UK but have quickly gained popularity all over.
And while you could use them to entertain your younger guests... these are totally for all ages.
Would you get a one of these for your wedding?
I just double checked with the good people at @aweddingwonderland and this is REAL. ------ You can actually rent a bouncy house for your wedding!!! Are we doing this or nah? Comment below-------------------- #jladsonweddings #tuesdaytips #aweddingwonderland #bouncyhouse #weddingbouncycastle #atlantaweddingplanner #atlantaeventplanner #kidatheart
A post shared by Jade Ladson (@jladsonweddings) on
Summer wedding? What better fun than to book our stunning White Wedding Bouncy Castle ------ #wedding #weddings #weddingdress #weddingday #weddingphotography #weddingplanning #weddinginspo #weddingfun #weddingentertainment #weddingideas #weddinginspiration #whiteweddingbouncycastle #weddingbouncycastle #summer #summerwedding
A post shared by 1 Entertainment Events Ltd (@1entertainmenteventsltd) on
This bouncy castle is EVERYTHING you need to complete your funky outdoors wedding! Try @1EntEvents #bouncycastle #wedding #somuchfun pic.twitter.com/qvagopG9nJ— LoveTipis (@LoveTipis) May 1, 2018