These Two Groups Are At Risk of Busting Their Budgets On Drinking

Regardless of whether you are a heavy drinker or a casual one, many people could be surprised to know how much they are actually spending on weekends out at the bar or even those wine nights at home.

"If you have three drinks a day, five days a week, at an average of $10 a pop, you’re spending about $150 a week, $650 a month or $7,800 a year just on alcohol", says Huffington Post

Huffington Post also states that two groups may be at particular risk of blowing their budgets on booze: millennials and baby boomers. "For one thing, both demographics drink a lot. Although millennials represent only a quarter of all adults over 21, they buy 35 percent of all the beer and 42 percent of all the wine sold in the United States, according to a Nielsen report. There are slightly more millennials than baby boomers, but more boomers than millennials are heavy wine drinkers."

Everyone likes to have a little fun but if you are spending a disproportiante amount on alcohol you could keep yourself from paying off those student loans, buying your first home, or even having money for retirement.

