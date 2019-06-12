These tweets sum up how we feel before Game 7
The nerves are real.
ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — As time ticks closer to puck drop, we are pacing, we are nail-biting, and we are tweeting. Here are some of the best tweets to sum up our feelings ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.
19,000 people watching at Enterprise Center tonight. 30,000 watching at Busch Stadium. Reminder the game is in Boston y’all...gahhhh I love this city!! #STL #LGB #Game7 #LFG— Ashley Kirby (@AshleyKirb) June 12, 2019
TONIGHT is #game7 of the #StanleyCupFinals, and not to be a #negativenancy, but! I swear to all that is holy @DIRECTV, that if we miss ONE minute of this game due to slight chance of rain, you will lose an 18+ year long customer. #LetsGoBlues #WeAllBleedBlue ✌--❤️----— ᗪᗰᗷ~ᒪᐯᖇ™️-- (@kimnjer) June 12, 2019
I have nothing left to puke.#LGB #Game7— Rob Levins (@CoachLevins) June 12, 2019
To quote Laila: I kinda don’t want it to start because I don’t want it to end.— Chrissy (@dizny1) June 12, 2019
Every fan in STL before tonight's game... #stlblues #StanleyCup #game7 pic.twitter.com/xVocJIDuDi— GLORIA ---- (@MattBaerMedia) June 12, 2019
Me right now #LGB #StlBlues #StanleyCup #WeWantTheCup— Rachel Anne Williams (@transphilosophr) June 12, 2019
Wings ✔— The XMedic (@xboxmedic121) June 12, 2019
Pizza ✔
Beer ✔
Cigars ✔
HDTV Ready ✔
Waiting 30+ yrs to see my #stlblues win their 1st #StanleyCup ✔
Please do it tonight STL, #ForTheLoveOfGloria win this tonight!!!!!!#WeAllBleedBlue pic.twitter.com/miR3xkOMSh
Pacing. #stlblues— Tom Ackerman (@Ackerman1120) June 12, 2019
