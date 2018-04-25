These 10 Crowd Pleasing Hits Are Just What You Need to Celebrate National Karaoke Week

It's National Karaoke Week! So grab a mic and your favorite adult beverage (if you are of age of course) and get ready to sing your heart out. In honor of this important holiday, we’ve rounded up some the top songs in 10 different categories so you can find the perfect tune to celebrate with. Whether you’re in the mood to belt out an 80’s throw back or grab a partner for the perfect duet, these crowd pleasers are sure to get the party going.

1. Best Female Karaoke Song: Shake It Off – Taylor Swift

2. Best Karaoke Song for Men: Sweet Caroline – Neil Diamond

3. Best Duet Karaoke Song: Summer Nights - Grease

4. Best Group Karaoke Song: No Scrubs - TLC

5. Best Funny Karaoke Song: Ice Ice Baby - Vanilla Ice

6. Best 90’s Karaoke Song: Closing Time – Semisonic

7. Best Karaoke Love Song: Time After Time – Cyndi Lauper

8. Best Rock Karaoke Song: Pour Some Sugar On Me – Def Leppard

9. Best R&B Karaoke Song: This Is How We Do It - Montell Jordan

10. Best Country Karaoke Song: Man! I Feel Like a Woman! – Shania Twain

I SERIOUSLY could have added 100 more favorites to this list! What are some of your go-to karaoke hits?