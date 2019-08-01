St. Louis Was Grossed Out by Nasty Smell Near Busch Stadium Last Night

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - If you happened to be at Wednesday night's St. Louis Cardinals game, or were anywhere near the ballpark in downtown, you must have smelled what everyone was talking about.

There was a rancid smell that many people around Busch Stadium were tweeting and posting on Facebook about. Here's what some said:

Yo but what is the smell at Busch Stadium ?? — Meg Schranck (@megsimmons00) August 1, 2019

Purina's headquarters are close by, but they don't make any dog food there.

Is it just me or does Busch Stadium literally smell like a steaming pile of dog food tonight #stlcards — Allan Lewis (@AllanjLewis) August 1, 2019

Was there some kind of spill down the street at Purina?? The smell of wet dog food is hanging in Busch Stadium right now... — Brian Stull (@StullySTL) August 1, 2019

What WAS that smell downtown last night? Some people are saying Busch Stadium stunk, but it was all over downtown. It was gross. https://t.co/ZKuYL0Rvmw — Debbie Monterrey (@DebbieMonterrey) August 1, 2019

It wasn't like any kind of fart we've smelled before.

Why does all of Busch stadium smell like straight butthole? @Cardinals — Phill Crapidy (@PCrapidy) August 1, 2019

There was at least one person connecting the smell to the Cardinals not making a big trade at the deadline.

It’s smell like a front office dumpster fire at Busch Stadium tonight for the @Cardinals game. Good thing @espn is here for it — Chad Hill (@ChadHill2) August 1, 2019

A few complaints were posted on Facebook too. One pointed out that a lot of Cubs fans were in town. Hmmm....

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved