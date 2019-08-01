(Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

St. Louis Was Grossed Out by Nasty Smell Near Busch Stadium Last Night

If you weren't at last night's Cardinals game you were lucky

ST. LOUIS (Y98) - If you happened to be at Wednesday night's St. Louis Cardinals game, or were anywhere near the ballpark in downtown, you must have smelled what everyone was talking about. 

There was a rancid smell that many people around Busch Stadium were tweeting and posting on Facebook about. Here's what some said: 

Purina's headquarters are close by, but they don't make any dog food there. 

It wasn't like any kind of fart we've smelled before.

There was at least one person connecting the smell to the Cardinals not making a big trade at the deadline.

A few complaints were posted on Facebook too. One pointed out that a lot of Cubs fans were in town. Hmmm....

