According to a new study, the average boss says they usually DO give their employees some wiggle room when it comes to being late.

They say you've got about SIX MINUTES, and after that, you're late. But until then, you're probably good.

According to CareerBuilder, 29% of people say they're late to work at least once a month, and 16% are late at least once a week.

