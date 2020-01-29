"Whelming" Dating Term
Is the person that you are dating WHELMING?
January 29, 2020
People keep inventing new words to describe the infinite number of nuances to dating in this era, and here's the latest....
"Whelming" is a term for when you match with someone on a dating app and start chatting with them, but instead of flirting with you, they complain about how they're overwhelmed by how many matches they're getting.
Obviously, whelming is a not-so-subtle way of bragging and showing the person you're chatting with that you've got lots of options besides them.
