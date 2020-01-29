"Whelming" Dating Term

People keep inventing new words to describe the infinite number of nuances to dating in this era, and here's the latest....

"Whelming" is a term for when you match with someone on a dating app and start chatting with them, but instead of flirting with you, they complain about how they're overwhelmed by how many matches they're getting.

Obviously, whelming is a not-so-subtle way of bragging and showing the person you're chatting with that you've got lots of options besides them.

Click Here to see more.