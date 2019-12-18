What We Stress Over Most During The Holidays

According to a new survey, 88% of people say this is the most STRESSFUL time of the year.

And here are the 10 things that stress us out the most...

1. Money worries.

2. Getting the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

3. Just keeping up with all the activities and expectations of the season.

4. Family events.

5. Cooking.

6. Decorating.

7. Wrapping presents.

8. Having a house full of people.

9. Making time for yourself.

10. Traveling.

