Ways Fat Is Good For You

The word "fat" comes with a lot of negative connotations. And it's true that losing weight and staying in shape can lengthen your life. But a little bit of padding can also be useful in ways. Here are five GOOD things about fat . . .

1. It stores energy. Fat provides about 60% of your energy needs when your body is at rest, and even more than that when you're active.

2. It keeps us warm. Fat tissue insulates your body and helps keep your core temperature normal.

3. It acts like a shock absorber for your vital organs. If we had NO fat on our bodies, our organs would be much more prone to injury. (Just to be clear though, too much "visceral fat" around your organs is associated with a lot of health issues.)

4. It stores T-cells. They're a type of white blood cell that helps fight off diseases. And body fat is full of them.

5. It's where four key nutrients are stored. Vitamins A, D, E, and K are stored in fat tissue to help make sure we don't run out. For example, getting some sun can produce enough vitamin D to last us weeks, or even months.

