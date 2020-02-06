Watch: "Spiral" Movie Teaser Trailer
Check out the teaser for the new "Saw" movie.
February 6, 2020
Here's the first trailer for "Spiral"... The new "Saw" movie starring CHRIS ROCK and SAMUEL L. JACKSON.
