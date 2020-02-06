Watch: "Spiral" Movie Teaser Trailer

Check out the teaser for the new "Saw" movie.

February 6, 2020
The Y98 Morning Show
The Y98 Morning Show
Chris Rock

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Here's the first trailer for "Spiral"...  The new "Saw" movie starring CHRIS ROCK and SAMUEL L. JACKSON. 

Tags: 
Y98
Y98 Morning Show
Video
watch
Sprial
Movie
teaser
trailer